Case against former teacher delayed due to ‘conflict of interest’

CENTREVILLE — The case against former Centreville Public Schools teacher Terry Miller, which was set to begin this week, has been delayed due to a “conflict of interest,” according to St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough.

McDonough said the Michigan attorney general’s office has taken over prosecution, after his office recused itself and sent a request for special prosecution, when it became aware that a staff member was related to a potential defense witness.

“One of my employees is a relative to a potential defense witness, and after discussing things with the attorney general’s office, it was clear to us that we should recuse ourselves,” McDonough said.

“So we sent a request to the attorney general’s office for special prosecution, and they’re in the process of finding a prosecutor’s office to handle the case for us, and that’s why the case is delayed.”

