Band students perform at State Solo & Ensemble

PORTAGE — Fourteen students in the Three Rivers High School Band performed for the State Solo & Ensemble Festival Saturday at Portage Northern High School.

“These students represent some of TR’s finest instrumental musicians,” director of bands Bryan VanToll said. “We are incredibly proud of their achievements!”

Division One (superior) ratings: Emma Chamberlain, Ryan Connelly, Skyler Graham (two), Emily Long, Noah Miller, Abby Moore, Kaitlin Ritchie, Kallista Sayer, Russell Shutes, Micah Stemaly (two), Katy Trattles, Ben Wood.

Division Two (excellent) ratings: Autumn Bryant, Skyler Graham, Noah Miller, Abby Moore (two), Ben Morgan, Katy Trattles, Ben Wood.

