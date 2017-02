Edwina (Illyanna Taylor, center) prepares to answer a letter during Three Rivers Middle School’s production of “Dear Edwina JR.,” the story of a plucky young lady who hosts a show where she gives advice. The cast performed a preview of the musical, which was presented Friday night and continues through the weekend, for fellow students on Friday, Feb. 3. Also pictured from left are Madelyn Adams, Megan Jackson, Gio Gioiosa and Sophia Bell.