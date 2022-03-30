Area youngsters shine at Clue-Me-In competition

CENTREVILLE — Fourth through sixth graders from St. Joseph County participated in the St. Joseph County ISD’s first Clue-Me-In competition since 2019 last week.

The competition, held March 23-25, quizzed teams of students on their in-depth knowledge of 10 select books for each grade, with the top three teams from each grade level receiving trophies. Parents and family members reportedly packed the competition rooms to cheer on their students.

The competition had not been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking home first place for fourth grade was Sturgis, who finished with 227 points. Sturgis was coached by Kimberly Trine, and consisted of Andrew Halling, Emmerson Mallory, Brendan Miller, Lyza Oswald, Maggie Smith, Alice Starkey and Camille Vanderlugt. White Pigeon, coached by Carrie Miracle and consisting of Arianna Back, Reese Hoff, Kate Montandon and Brooklyn Royce, finished in second place with 209 points. Constantine’s team of coach Bryce Ingram, Emma Fisel, Genesis Garrison, Savannah Helland, Ellie Munoz and Emma Warren finished in third with 192 points.

In the fifth-grade division, Sturgis and Constantine tied for first place with 242 points. Sturgis, coached by Pamela Keeslar and Ashley Mostrom, consisted of Alina Chen, Sebastian Correa, Jay Hatt, Madelyn Oswald and Alondra Rangel Hernandez. Constantine, coached by Susan Middleton and Aiden Witek, consisted of Eden Huser Company, Allona Cullifer, Dylan Holden, Abigail Robinson and Josie Schnepp. Finishing in second place with 236 points was Centreville, coached by Mallory Keith and consisting of Gavin Brueck, Matthew Falkenstein, Karleigh Miller, Max Reed, Hazel Sloat, Will Swanwick, Stella Tinsley, Ella Wolff and alternate Alex Hekter. Finishing in third place with 220 points was Colon, coached by Rebecca Hart and Savannah Bohanon, who consisted of Aliyah Edwards, Caitlin Knauss, Wyatt Minor, Bernard Reilley and Evan Stabler.

In sixth grade, Nottawa took home the title with a score of 144 points. Nottawa was coached by Pandora Day and consisted of Ava Bingamin, Jeremy Bontrager, Bethany Mast, Perry Miller, Christian Nieves, Kurtis Sechler and Jalynn Wright. Finishing in second with 126 points was Centreville, coached by Lori Marshall and consisting of Ethan Hall, Anders Johnson, Reece Meade, Nolan Rarick, Olivia Spanski and Landon Weis. In third place was Mendon with 94 points, coached by Audrey Borkholder and consisting of the trio of Lilly Corbett, Summer Sove and Kylee Vanwormer.

