Andrews Elementary to close until March due to COVID cases

THREE RIVERS — Andrews Elementary School in Three Rivers will be closed for the next two weeks due to a number of COVID-19 cases reported at the school.

According to an email to Andrews’ parents Monday morning, Feb. 15, from Principal Ben McIntyre obtained by the Commercial-News, which was confirmed by Three Rivers Community Schools Monday afternoon, the school had been notified of four positive cases of COVID-19 associated with staff of the school and one student case within the last week. Through the contact tracing process associated with those cases, the school identified what they called a “significant number” of students and staff that would be required to quarantine.

TRCS Superintendent Ron Moag confirmed Monday afternoon Andrews will be closed to students beginning Tuesday. Remote instruction is scheduled to begin Wednesday, with the remote learning period going through Thursday, Feb. 25. The building plans to reopen to students on Monday, March 1.

According to the email, classroom teachers will follow the same class schedules as they did during the November to January remote instruction days, with specific classroom information to be communicated to parents through teachers.

Prior to Monday’s announcement, on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 Three Rivers Community Schools reported a total of three cases at Andrews Elementary – two “students or staff” cases on Feb. 11 and one staff case on Feb. 12 – and at the time reported the school would stay open.

This is the third school closure in TRCS this school year due to COVID-19 cases and the subsequent contact tracing. Back on Oct. 6, Park Elementary closed for two weeks due to the contact tracing surrounding two student cases, while on Nov. 18, Norton Elementary announced it would close its building for two weeks due to a staff case and its subsequent contact tracing; soon after the Norton case, on Dec. 1, the suspension of in-person learning in the district was announced.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.