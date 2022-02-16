33 TRHS Band Students Perform at Solo and Ensemble Festival

SCHOOLCRAFT — The 2022 MSBOA District 11 High School Solo and Ensemble Festival took place on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Schoolcraft High School.

The Three Rivers High School Band program was well-represented with 29 different events, including solos, duets, trios, quartets, and quintets.

According to Mai Lan Vo, Three Rivers’ assistant director of bands, students start working on their music after marching band season is finished in mid-November. Students participate in after-school practices and/or private music lessons to help them prepare for their performances. Solo and Ensemble Festival is optional.

“Students who choose to participate have a deep love of music and a commitment to growing as a musician, Vo said.

Each performance event is evaluated by an adjudicator (who is a professional music educator) in the following major categories: Tone, Precision, Rhythm, Technique, and Interpretation. They provide verbal and written feedback to the students after their performance as well as an overall performance rating. Events that receive a Division I "Superior" rating qualify for State Solo and Ensemble.

The Three Rivers Band students earned 21 Division I "Superior" ratings and 8 Division II "Excellent" ratings. Three Rivers Band Directors Cheryl Thomas and Vo said they were super proud of their “talented, wonderful students.”

“They worked hard for many months and persevered through lots of challenges, including remote learning days and snow days prior to Festival,” Vo said.

Here are the students and their achievements at the Festival: Tylynn Beligano (Superior x3), Riley Carter (Superior x2), Logann Chrisman (Superior x1, Excellent x2), Ian Criswell (Superior x2), Andrew Culver (Superior x1), Charlee Edwards (Superior x1, Excellent x1), Kemeny Eickhoff (Superior x1), Luis Embil (Excellent x1), Claire Evans (Excellent x2), Annalise Harnevious (Superior x1), Jennifer Hernandez-Medina (Superior x1), Sydney Hershberger (Superior x2), Alex Karabetsos (Superior x2), Emily Klish (Superior x1), Leah Klish (Superior x1), Sophie Lyczynski (Superior x2), Daniel Mayer (Superior x2), Ella Meister (Superior x2, Excellent x1), Adam Meudt (Superior x1, Excellent x1), Emily Moore (Superior x1), Summer Morrill (Superior x1), Lia Palmer (Superior x1), Emma Salinas (Superior x1), Collin Schrock (Superior x1), Kyah Smith (Excellent x1), Tara Smith (Superior x1, Excellent x2), Kylie Sterner (Superior x2, Excellent x1), Bridget Talbot (Superior x1), Beau VandenBrink (Superior x1), Blake VandenBrink (Superior x2), Kaitlyn Williamson (Superior x1), Laynie Zabonick (Superior x1, Excellent x1), Lily Zabonick (Superior x2).