ENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College Foundation is accepting scholarship applications from new and returning Glen Oaks students for the 2017-18 academic year.

Through philanthropic efforts of the Foundation, charitable cash gifts have provided many students the opportunity of an education that will in turn help change their lives in a positive way.

“Last year, 40 students received over $71,815 in scholarships,” said Pam Hughes, executive director of the Glen Oaks Community College Foundation. “Additionally, the athletic program received a $35,000 grant to award scholarships to student athletes who are participating on one or more of the Viking sports teams. Students can use the award money for education related expenses. Selection of the recipients is based on academic ability, financial circumstances and career goals.”

Two recent recipients of the Freiburger-Keller Families Scholarship are Morgan Czajkowski and Megan Martin “Because of this scholarship, I am able to attend college and pay for my textbooks, and I am so grateful,” said Czajkowski. Martin shares the same sentiments. “I am very thankful to have received this scholarship, it has helped me greatly with the cost of college for my first year,” said Martin. “I hope to receive my degree in nursing.”

The GOCC Foundation Scholarship application is on the Glen Oaks website at: https://www.glenoaks.edu/student-services/financial-aid/scholarships/, and is listed under Currently Open Scholarships. Scholarship applications with all required materials must be submitted by 4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.

Contact the GOCC Financial Aid Office with questions by calling 294-4260. Office hours are 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Thursday and Friday, and 8:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.