THREE RIVERS — State Rep. Aaron Miller visited the Three Rivers Center of SUCCESS Virtual Learning Centers on Monday, Feb. 13, for a tour of their program that combines online learning with a brick and mortar building that students can visit as often as needed for one-on-one teaching assistance.

“It’s always about giving the student options,” said Julie Howe, online learning coordinator for Three Rivers Community Schools.

The program is a partnership between the Center and Three Rivers Community Schools. Staff from both organizations work together to determine which school setting is best for each individual young person, who can range in age from 15-22.

“We’re educating them where they need to be,” said Center director Bruce Boyer.

Dallas Bell, co-founder of SUCCESS Virtual Learning Centers, said their program required mastery — that it was not about the time, it was about actual learning.

“They only get credit for passing assessments,” he said.

Please see Tuesday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.