‘It’s a new day’ for Glen Oaks CC

CENTREVILLE — On Friday, August 25, members of the community, Glen Oaks Community College staff, current students, alumni, and everyone who had a hand in the construction of the newly finished Devier Student Suites gathered at Glen Oaks Community College (GOCC) to celebrate housing’s completion.

The new two-story student housing features 108 beds with the option of two and four bedroom suites. GOCC President Dr. David Devier thanked everyone who contributed to the speedy completion of the project, including Frederick Construction and Hollis-Miller Architects.

“There have been quite a few remarks about how quickly we moved [with this project]. You know what? I learned a long time ago that you can make almost anything happen in the time you have to do it with the people you have to do it. You just set your mind to it, focus on [it], never waiver, and then you [arrive at] today,” Devier said.

State officials were also present for the celebration, including State Representative Aaron Miller, Mary Judnich, a representative from Senator Debbie Stabenow’s office, and Adam Messinger, a representative from Senator John Proos’s office.

The officials gathered to award Devier with a “special tribute from the state of Michigan,” signed by Sen. Proos, Rep. Miller, Congressman Fred Upton, Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley, and Governor Rick Snyder.

“[Proos] sends his best and a heartfelt congratulations on the completion of the project, which makes Glen Oaks even more of an aspect for the community. It keeps our kids here locally, it’s a draw, and it helps show off how great St. Joseph County is to live, work and raise a family,” Messinger said.

Rep. Miller reflected on his personal experience “growing up down the road” from GOCC and said this advancement is a step in the right direction.

“This is our hometown community college and in that I take great pride in Glen Oaks Community College,” Miller said. “I grew up just down the road and this has been a pillar of our community all of my life and to see it turn this new corner is very special because, in my opinion, academics is all about the pieces of the puzzles that put together the entire puzzle and this is the next step, the next piece of the puzzle.”

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Agency provided a low interest loan to help fund the project. Judnich said Sen. Stabenow is pleased with the utilization of the funds.

“Senator Stabenow is so pleased that you have utilized USDA Rural Development Funds, and this is an example of what she can take back and talk in Washington about,” Judnich said. “With your efficiency in getting it done, and the accessibility it provides to students to get greater learning, [I] thank you and congratulations.”

Please see Saturday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.

