‘Cinderella’ opens

#1) The Fairy Godmother (Tabatha Kauffman) arranges it so Cinderella (Lexi Jacobs) gets a ride to the prince’s ball during Three Rivers High School’s production of the musical “Cinderella,” which opened this weekend at the Three Rivers High School Performing Arts Center. Assisting her with the coach are the footman (Natalie Kelly) and the horses (Gio Gioiosa, Andrew Fund and Josh Moore). #2) The Prince (Matthew Randle) is immediately smitten with Cinderella. At left is the Jester (Ryan Connelly). #3) A Royal Tea for youngsters, featuring refreshments and an autograph time, followed the show on Sunday, March 19. Here, Karlee Huyck, 3, of Three Rivers and her mother Ashlee Huyck walk into the cafeteria through a line of Cinderella cast members after being introduced.

