Three Rivers Community Schools closed Friday after reported threats

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Community Schools will be closed on Friday, March 9 due to reported threats of violence. TRCS posted the following statement on its website and Facebook page on Thursday evening.

Dear Three Rivers Parents/Guardians,

Late Thursday afternoon, Three Rivers High School received three different tips via Ok2Say regarding potential threats toward the school. OK2SAY allows anyone to confidentially report criminal activities or potential harm directed at Michigan students, school employees, or schools. The three tips appear to be unrelated. One of the tips resulted in a Three Rivers HS student being questioned by Three Rivers Police this evening. This student was later released to parents. The two additional tips were more vague in nature. As a district we take all threats seriously. As a result we are closing school on Friday, March 9th . Three Rivers School administration will continue to work closely with the Three Rivers Police Department to ensure the continued safety of our students and staff.

Thank you for your understanding and support.

Sincerely,

Rob Kuhlman

Interim Superintendent