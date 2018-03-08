Threat Assessment Team deemed a “high-level threat” to TRCS

THREE RIVERS — In collaboration with Three Rivers Fire Department and the County Prosecutor, Three Rivers Community School’s Threat Assessment Team, which is comprised of building-level and district administrators and Three Rivers Police administration, independently reviewed three threats made toward the district on Thursday, March 8.

The team considered two as low-level threats, while one was considered a high-level threat. TRCS posted the following statement to its website and Facebook page on Friday, March 9.

Dear Three Rivers Community Schools Parents/Guardians,

On Thursday, March 8, 2018, Three Rivers High School received three different tips via Ok2Say regarding potential threats towards our district. Fortunately, threats of this nature are infrequent within the Three Rivers School district. This morning, in collaboration with the Three Rivers Police Department and the County Prosecutor, our Threat Assessment Team (comprised of building-level and district administrators and Three Rivers Police administration) met and reviewed each of these threats independently. The process includes working through a comprehensive set of questions designed to determine each threat level. Two of the threats were considered low level. In cases such as this, the recommended response includes contacting parents/guardians of the student and following disciplinary procedures outlined in the handbook, as well as continuation of normal day-to-day operations within the school. A third threat was deemed a high level threat by both the TRPD and TRHS administration. As a result, this situation will be referred to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office. The school will also follow discipline procedures as per our code of conduct policy.

As a district we take all threats seriously. Our administration will continue to work closely with the Three Rivers Police Department and the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office to ensure the continued safety of our students and staff. If your student has communicated feelings of anxiousness or concern regarding his or her safety at school, please contact your student’s principal, guidance counselor or behavioral interventionist for further assistance and support. At this time, we are confident that the events from March 8th are being addressed appropriately and that students and staff are safe to return to school on Monday. All regularly scheduled activities will resume on Friday, March 9th at 3:00pm.

Thank you for your continued support.

Rob Kuhlman

Interim Superintendent