State police free child accidently locked inside vehicle

MOTTVILLE —The Michigan State Police Marshall Post helped free a child from a locked car in the 10000 block of James Street in Mottville on Thursday, July 5 at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Michigan State Trooper Erik Gantert was dispatched to a call that a two-year-old was accidentally locked inside a vehicle for approximately five to 10 minutes. Gantert arrived on scene shortly after the initial call.

Due to the temperature being approximately 90 degrees Fahrenheit, Gantert quickly broke the driver’s side window. The trooper then unlocked the vehicle so the mother could retrieve the child. The child was conscious and in good health, but the child did have a fair amount of sweat on its face and body.