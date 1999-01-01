Rouseau turns self in to sheriff’s office in Georgia

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Bobby Rouseau, the lead suspect in a shooting that occurred at a Three Rivers convenience store on Sunday, May 27, turned himself in to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia on Monday, June 4, according to Det. Elaine Smith of the Three Rivers Police Department.

Rouseau is currently fighting extradition back to the State of Michigan to answer to his current charges of Assault with Intent to Murder, Discharge Firearm from Vehicle, and Felony Firearm. A court date has been set for Aug. 7 in the State of Georgia regarding this incident.

Back in May, a 31-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound at a Three Rivers convenience store, located at 261 E. Michigan Ave., after attempting to drive away from a heated argument. Rouseau, a felon and the lead suspect in the shooting, reportedly fled the scene soon after shots were fired.

TRPD officers later executed a search warrant for Rouseau at a residence on Mintdale Road in Sturgis. The residence was believed to be the last known location of Rouseau but a search for the suspected shooter proved unsuccessful. Officers did however impound Roseau’s 1999 Mercury, which was at the residence.

This incident is currently an ongoing investigation and further information will be released at a later date. If you have any information on this case please call Three Rivers Police Department at 269-278-1235.