Proos: Home heating help may be available

LANSING — Sen. John Proos on Monday reminded Southwest Michigan residents that winter heating assistance may be available through programs offered by the state, utility companies and community organizations.

“In the wake of the season’s first real winter storm, it is a good time to remind area families that Michigan winters can be harsh and that help with home heating bills may be available,” said Proos, R-St. Joseph. “First, if you are unable to pay your bills, please contact the utility company ASAP and explain the situation. Being proactive could help keep the heat on and save your life.”

The Winter Protection Plan safeguards seniors and low-income gas and electric customers from service shutoffs and high utility bills from Nov. 1 to March 31. It allows eligible customers to avoid shutoffs while paying nothing or just a small percentage of their annual bill during the protection period. To apply, residents should contact their natural gas or utility company.



