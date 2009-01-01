Nomadic duo Genna & Jesse bring ‘retro soul pop’ to Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — Known for being playful, nomadic, and adventurous, Genna & Jesse will be introducing the Riviera Theatre to “retro soul pop” on Friday, June 30 at 9 p.m.

The duo met in San Francisco after Genna put an ad on Craigslist looking to start a band with a keyboard player. She said she did not realize the ad would not only provide her with a new band member, but also her future husband.

Genna & Jesse started making music in 2009 and have been playing “retro soul pop” together ever since.

According to Jesse, “retro soul pop” embodies music from the 1960s and 70s.

“We channel our inspiration from our favorite music, which is the soul music from the 1960s and 1970s,” he said. “We are writing songs now that embody our favorite music and favorite songs. We write pop music, not pop music of today, but pop music from that time period.”

