Memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader to investigate Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than once, President Donald Trump brought up how much the U.S. has done for Ukraine.

Time and again, he asked Ukraine’s president for help.

There was no explicit quid pro quo in Trump’s half-hour phone call with Volodymyr Zelenskiy last July. But it wouldn’t have been a stretch to make a connection between Trump’s pleas for help and his mentions of U.S. assistance.

“We do a lot for Ukraine,” Trump said at one point.

“Do us a favor,” he asked at another.

The White House released a rough transcript of the two leaders’ phone call Wednesday, and it showed that Trump repeatedly prodded Zelenskiy to work with the U.S. attorney general and lawyer Rudy Giuliani to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden.

Trump raised allegations, without citing any evidence, that the former vice president sought to interfere with a Ukrainian prosecutor in regard to son Hunter.

“Whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great,” Trump told Zelenskiy, asking for help in investigating Biden. He referred to Giuliani, his personal attorney and trusted adviser, as a “highly respected man” and said, “I will ask him to call you along with the attorney general.”