LaSata’s office is open and ready for business

LANSING — Recently elected Sen. Kim LaSata announced Monday that her Lansing office is open and ready to meet the needs of constituents of the 21st Senate District.

“My staff and I are delighted to serve Southwest Michigan residents,” said LaSata, R-Bainbridge Township. “Our office doors are open, and we look forward to hearing from constituents and assisting them with questions and ideas on issues affecting our district and state. We also welcome residents visiting the Capital to stop in anytime for a visit.”

LaSata’s office is S-310 of the State Capitol in Lansing. Residents may contact LaSata by phone at (517) 373-6960, by email at SenKLaSata@senate.michigan.gov, or via U.S. mail by writing to Sen. Kim LaSata, P.O. Box 30036, Lansing, MI 48909.

The 21st Senate District includes all of Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph counties.