First episode of 'Leads to Ledes' now live

THREE RIVERS — Leads to Ledes is a Three Rivers Commercial-News podcast hosted by Managing Editor Alek Frost featuring City of Three Rivers Mayor Tom Lowry. Each month they will discuss a variety of topics pertaining to the City of Three Rivers.

In today’s episode Alek and Tom discuss the Matthew Britton/Mark Shelton incident (1:15), the sports complex (12:00), and City Manager Joe Bippus' 2018 evaluation (15:23) among other topics.

Editor’s Note: Episode 1 was recorded Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Kelsey Block Brewing Company and was edited by Ale Crevier. Music in this episode was created and provided by DJ Mitchie Moore. The podcast can be found at https://bit.ly/2NgWSAg.