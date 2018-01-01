Female student arrested for writing threats on bathroom stall at Constantine Middle School

CONSTANTINE — Officers at Constantine Police Department arrested a 14-year-old female student from Constantine Middle School after an investigation indicated she had written threats in marker on a bathroom stall at the school.

The principal of the middle school contacted the police in regards to the written threats. One of these threats indicated that someone was going to shoot up the school.

Officers obtained a search warrant and searched the home of the teen girl from White Pigeon. No weapons were found, but the officers seized her electronic devices for further forensic analysis, in order to ascertain if there is any evidence of a threat to others.

The 14-year-old female was lodged in the juvenile holdover room at the St. Joseph County Jail, and charges are being sought through the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office for making terroristic threats.