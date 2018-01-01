Fatal snowmobile crash in Berrien County

HAGAR TOWNSHIP — On Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at approximately 1:37 a.m., first responders were dispatched to a wooded area in the 4700 Block of Carmody Road, Hagar Township, for a reported single unit snowmobile crash.

Upon arrival, responders were guided to the deceased body of a 43-year-old female from Owosso, Mich. Initial investigations appear as though the female passenger was ejected from the snowmobile and sustained a fatal head injury. A 41-year-old male, also from Owosso, Mich., was the driver of the snowmobile. He sustained serious injuries to his back and pelvis. The male has been transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo and is listed in serious but stable condition. The driver and passenger were not wearing helmets. Preliminary investigation at the scene suggests alcohol may have been a contributing factor. Investigation is ongoing. Names are being withheld pending family notification.

The Michigan State Police-Niles Post was assisted by the Coloma Township Police Department, Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, Benton Township Police Department, Benton Township Fire Department, Medic 1 Ambulance and Pride Care Ambulance.