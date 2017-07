St. Peter’s Lutheran Church invites the public to a bazaar and bake sale on Saturday, July 8, featuring homemade goodies and Jude, the first church-owned comfort dog in the state of Michigan. Pictured from left are Jim Craaybeek, one of Jude’s handlers, Sandy Romain, chairman of the bazaar and member of the church, Gretchen Anderson, team leader of the dog ministry, and of course, Jude.