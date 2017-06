Celebrating 60 years

Member of the Constantine High School Class of 1957 held a 60-year reunion on Friday, June 16 at the In-Between Restaurant in Sturgis. Attending were (front row) Joyce (St. Jacques) Conway, Evelyn (Rentfrow) Connelly, Evelyn St. Clair, Darlene (Slack) Burgener; (back row) Gilbert Timm, Roger Moyer, Gail (Wortinger) Gigg, Clarence Wentzel, Carol (Prater) DeMeyer, Pat (Milhahn) Stears, Ron Hahn, Janet (Oster) Burr, Marion Higgins, Lucy (Harvey) Peterson and Marilene (Sprunger) Skinner.