Deana Strudwick, president of the board of directors for the Children’s Trauma Assessment Group of St. Joseph County, talks to members of the St. Joseph County United Way allocations committee and citizens at large about what her agency does, how it has used United Way funding and how it plans to use the funding being sought this year. Her presentation on Wednesday, Feb. 8 was part of the United Way’s annual Allocations Day, to which agencies requesting funds must come if they are in their first five years in existence, asking for an increase of five percent or more, or if they didn’t attend the United Way’s Council of Social Agencies meeting. While each agency in attendance received 15 minutes to address the group, every agency that requests funding from United Way must submit a detailed packet of information about its activities and its finances. After hearing from the day’s visitors, group members discussed how much money they felt each of the United Way’s agencies should receive this year. They will make a recommendation to the full United Way board at its meeting Friday. Agencies who receive funding must either prepare youth to become accountable adults, impact people through positive change or address urgent needs.