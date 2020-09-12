2020 People's Choice Voting Open

ONLINE BALLOT HERE: bit.ly/TRCNPeoplesChoice20

In this strange year we've had in 2020, we at the Commercial-News feel it's more important than ever to salute local businesses (big and small!) for their continued contributions to our community.

To do that, we'd like you, the people, to give your opinions on the best businesses in the Three Rivers Commercial-News' coverage area!

There are almost 80 categories for you, the people, to write your responses in to determine who the best businesses in our area are. While we encourage you to fill out the whole form, if you want to vote for only a few selected categories, that's alright as well.

Categories range from general services, food and drink, and automotive to health and beauty and retail.

This year, we are also using an online form to fill out your ballot in addition to the regular ballots in our print edition. Please visit bit.ly/TRCNPeoplesChoice20 to cast your vote digitally!

The deadline for responses is at noon Thursday, Dec. 31, and the winners will be announced in the Three Rivers Commercial-News on Saturday, Jan. 30.