Zona twins win Michigan College Bass Tour Classic tournament

CENTREVILLE — Hunter and Jakob Zona, of Centreville, represented Glen Oaks Community College in the Michigan College Bass Tour this season.
This past weekend was their Classic Tournament where they took first place, a prize that included a new Bass Tracker Heritage boat. In addition, Team Zona was awarded Big Bass of the tournament along with Big Bass of the entire CBT tournament season.
 

