THREE RIVERS — Mark Zeimet has always loved golf.

Zeimet, a fourth-grade teacher at Park Elementary School in Three Rivers, has been a member at Sauganash Golf Club.

Zeimet has always been appreciative of the chance to enjoy the game. Now he will give back to the sport after accepting the position of Three Rivers varsity girls’ golf coach.

“I love golf and applied when I saw the job posted on the school website,” Zeimet said.

Zeimet is looking forward to working the Lady Cats who qualified for the Division 2 state finals last season at Bedford Valley Golf Course.

Zeimet replaces former coach Bob Bales, who resigned as Three Rivers’ head boys and girls following the 2016-17 school year.

Three Rivers will return three of its top five girls off last year’s team. Those varsity returners will include Erin Taylor, Sarah Haydon and Heidi Hines.

“We just need to find a few more girls to fill in the other spots. It’s a strong group academically and that helps a lot as well,” Zeimet said.

Zemiet’s immediate goal with the program is to raise interest in the sport.

“I want to foster a love for the game of golf. It’s a life-long sport that they can take with them into adulthood,” Zeimet said.

“Last of all I want our girls whether it’s me or someone else to be able to work on the mental aspect of their game. For example, they need to learn how to attack a course. I’m no PGA pro or anything, but if they can learn better course management from someone other than what I can teach them, then it’s a plus.”

Scott Hassinger can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 25 or sports@threeriversnews.com.