Yunker, Kent overall winners in Hornet Hustle 5K

MENDON — Mendon held its annual Hornet Hustle in conjunction with Riverfest on Saturday.

Austin Yunker was the overall male winner in the 5K (3.1 mile) run in a time of 17:27. Maria Kent was the women’s winner in 24:50.

In the 14 and under division for males, Charlie Newberry was first in 20:12 followed by Jacob Dudley and Colin Steinberger.

Amber Hostetler won the 14 and under female division in 26:56 and Chloe Behrends finished second.

Keaton Crotser won the 15-19 year-old male division in 19:39. Dakota Ames took second and Wyatt Cupp earned third.

In the female 15-19 year-old division, Julia Sutter took first in 27:51 followed by Deane Shapley and Makenzie Oatley.

Yunker won the male 20-29 year-old division followed by Dustin Steinberger in second.

Dan Hooley won the 30-39 year-old Male Division in 26:11.

Kasandra Meyer took first in the 30-39 year-old division in 28:18. Laura Mroczek finished second and Candace Hostetler was third.

Please see Monday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.