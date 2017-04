CENTREVILLE — A young group of players greets first-year Centreville boys’ golf coach Stephen Larsen.

Larsen replaces former coach Bret Lutz who stepped down after last season.

The Bulldogs also graduated three-time state qualifier Logan Heffner.

Centreville looks to improve upon its third-place finish in the BCS League’s East Division a year ago.

Please see Friday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.