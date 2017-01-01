Young Wildcat linksters expect improvement as year progresses
THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers varsity boys’ golf coach Bob Bales expects his Wildcats to show a lot of improvement as the season progresses.
While Bales would’ve liked to have seen his linksters finish higher in its early Wolverine Conference Jamborees, the fourth-year coach knew 2017 would be a rebuilding year of sorts for his program.
Bales is again assisted this year by volunteer coaches Kevin Ott and Tom Wheat.
Three Rivers is coming off a sixth-place finish in Monday’s Allegan Jamboree at Chesire Hills. The ‘Cats are currently sixth in the overall league standings.
Please see Tuesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.