Young Wildcat linksters expect improvement as year progresses

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers varsity boys’ golf coach Bob Bales expects his Wildcats to show a lot of improvement as the season progresses.

While Bales would’ve liked to have seen his linksters finish higher in its early Wolverine Conference Jamborees, the fourth-year coach knew 2017 would be a rebuilding year of sorts for his program.

Bales is again assisted this year by volunteer coaches Kevin Ott and Tom Wheat.

Three Rivers is coming off a sixth-place finish in Monday’s Allegan Jamboree at Chesire Hills. The ‘Cats are currently sixth in the overall league standings.

