Young Three Rivers line faces tough early-test against big Plainwell squad

By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

PLAINWELL — Plainwell has dominated in the football series against Wolverine Conference rival Three Rivers, winning six out of the last seven meetings between the two schools.
When the two rivals lock horns again tonight at 7 p.m. in the season opener at Jack Streidl Field, Three Rivers will be looking for its second consecutive win over Plainwell.
J.J. Wagner’s Wildcats defeated the Trojans 35-15 at home last fall and used that game as a springboard to an 8-3 overall record and a second consecutive Division 4 playoff appearance.
 

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.

