Young secondary plays integral part in Wildcats’ football success

THREE RIVERS — Opposing quarterbacks have found it difficult to throw the football on Three Rivers’ defense this fall.

Earlier in the season that might’ve seemed surprising considering the Wildcats graduated its entire secondary from last year, including All-Conference free safety Sam Hawkins.

But that hasn’t been the case and some might argue the Wildcats are stronger in the defensive secondary this fall.

Four of the Wildcats’ five starters are only juniors. The starters include juniors Gavin Charvat, Nolan Mark and Jett Haifley at the safety spots, and junior Mitchell Coney and senior Zac Meyer at the cornerback position.

Three Rivers hasn’t missed a beat. The Wildcats through eight games are allowing its foes a mere 73.5 yards passing per game and 95.6 yards rushing.

“When you have a defensive line like we do it makes things a lot easier for the secondary. It puts a lot of pressure on the other team’s quarterback and makes it hard for him to make the passes,” said Mark, who had two first-half interceptions in last week’s 42-6 win over Allegan.



Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.

