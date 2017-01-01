Young Lady Cats’ soccer team harbors high aspirations

THREE RIVERS — Despite having just one senior on its roster, Three Rivers’ varsity girls’ soccer team has lofty goals heading into the final few weeks of its season.

Pete Bachinski’s Lady Cats are currently 5-4 overall and 2-2 in the Wolverine Conference.

“We have a good mix of girls. We’re fairly young with only one senior on the team, with a few juniors and the rest of our team is made up of freshmen and sophomores,” Bachinski said.

“This year’s team has a lot of ability in passing, moving and controlling the ball. Right now we’re just working on finishing and making our shots count. We don’t want to give those opportunities away when we have shots on goal. We’ve got some strong offensive players and good defensive players and are trying to use that to our advantage.

“We want to transition our defense to our midfielders on offense to catch teams off guard, and score those quick and easy goals. We have a lot of speed on this team and we will continue to get faster.”

Three Rivers has 14 total players on its varsity roster.

Senior Zoey Willson begins her fourth season on Three Rivers’ varsity.

Willson’s main position is midfielder, but she can also play forward or defense when needed.

“Zoey has improved, became faster and gets great touches on the ball. She can play anywhere on the field for us,” Bachinski said.

Junior Izzy Taylor returns at defenseman and she’ll also see action at midfielder.

“Izzy is a great transition player. She has already scored a few goals for us transitioning from the defense to offensive position. She really understands the game is a big plus for us as one of our captains,” Bachinski said.

Junior midfielder/forward Kaitlin Ritchie is one of Three Rivers’ main goal scorers this season.

“Kaitlin has a lot talent. She moves the ball very well, but isn’t afraid to pass it off to make sure we get that goal to the next player. She takes the scoring opportunities when they are there and does a nice job for us,” Bachinski said.

Junior forward/midfielder Hannah Shane joins the varsity fulltime after seeing a bit of action as a sophomore.

“Hannah is starting to really learn the game, getting touches on the ball, has some strengths and is gaining more experience,” Bachinski said.

Another junior returner is Carissa Kelley at midfielder/defenseman.

“Carissa is playing outside wing for us right now, but can play in the middle as well. She has a lot of speed and is a great cross country runner,” Bachinski said.

Another key player is sophomore defender Hannah Roberts.

“Hannah played defense for us last year as a freshman. She’s battling some injuries right now, but any time she’s on the field for us it’s a positive thing. She understands the game, knows where she belongs on the field and knows the plays,” Bachinski said.

Lauryn Carlisi, a sophomore, is another varsity returner who saw action as a freshman.

“Lauryn is our main defender and holds us together back there. She has already scored a goal for us too. She brings a lot of pluses and is really quick,” Bachinski said.

Please see Friday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.