CONSTANTINE — After spending the last four years as Constantine’s head co-coach, Dale Davidhizar pilots the Falcons on his own this winter.

Davidhizar, a standout on the mat himself for Constantine during his high school days, returns several key pieces off a squad he co-coached last year with Mike Baker.

Constantine ended last season on a high note winning a Division 4 district team championship before losing in the regional finals to Lakewood.

Along the way Constantine also produced eight individual regional and three state qualifiers.

“We had a lot of ups and downs but what we look for is the end of the year results,” Davidhizar said.

When it was all said and done, Constantine managed to finish with a winning record of 17-16 in team duals.



