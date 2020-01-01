Wrestling roundup - Feb. 3, 2020

Published Feb. 3, 2020

PORTAGE — Three Rivers varsity wrestling coach Jeff Smith is pleased with the progress his young Wildcats are making as the postseason tournament approaches.

The Wildcats performance in Saturday’s Corey Fuller Memorial Tournament hosted by Portage Central High School was a good sign that the team is starting to peak at the right time.

Three Rivers had eight grapplers place in the top eight in the tournament.

Freshman Javier Kelley finished sixth for Three Rivers at 140 pounds with a record of 1-4.

Ending the day 2-2 and in seventh place for Three Rivers were Gabe Davis at 112 pounds, Brandt Lafferty (125) and Azariah Price (160).

Also earning seventh place with one win apiece for the ‘Cats were Jason Smith (130) and Charles Allen (152).

Also competing for the Wildcats were Lloyd Ruesink (171), Alex Bryant (189) and Jacob Ballard (285).

Bryant finished fourth and Ballard was eighth.

“It was a great effort from the guys. They are wrestling well for as young as young as they are,” said Three Rivers; head coach.

Three Rivers participates in the Grand Rapids Northview Quad Wednesday at 6 p.m. before hosting Saturday’s Wolverine Conference Tournament at 9 a.m.

Hornets fifth at Bill Evans Memorial Invitational

BATTLE CREEK — Mendon’s wrestling team took fifth place in a 22-team field Saturday at the 20th annual Bill Evans Memorial Invitational hosted by Battle Creek Central.

Mendon scored 151.5 points to secure the fifth spot. Colon finished 16th with 56.5.

Senior Emmett Bingaman (285) finished 5-0, all his victories on the day came by pin, and pushed his career pin total to 106. That total breaks the previous 30-year record of 103 pins held by Jason Bingaman, Emmett’s father, who was a three-time state champion at Mendon.

Also reaching a career milestone with his 100th victory for Mendon was senior Eric Vergauwen (140). He picked up the title in his weight class with a record of 5-0.

Mendon senior Skyler Crespo (145) also went 5-0 and is only the second four-time Bill Evans champion. The other is former Mendon grappler Wyatt Cool in 2018.

Crespot was also named Most Outstanding Wrestler for the tournament.

Also placing in the tournament for Mendon were Wyatt Diekman (152) and Tristen Shimmel (160) with records of 3-2 and Ray Robinson (171) with a 4-1 mark.

Constantine 8that Berrien County Invite

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Constantine’s wrestling team earned eighth place in Saturday’s Berrien County Invitational.

Isaac Hall (189) won a weight class title for the Falcons.

Boe Eckman (215) finished runners-up for the Falcons.

Troy Demas (145) placed fifth and Gage Ensign (135) and Dylan Reiff (130) were sixth for Constantine.

Constantine had three girls participate in Sunday’s Michigan Wrestling Association’s Girls State Championships at Adrian College.

Bo Geibe (168) finished second for the Falcons and Kali Cox (107) took sixth.

Constantine finished sixth out of 140 schools in the tournament.

Scott Hassinger can be reached at 279-7488, ext. 25 or sports@threeriversnews.com.