WRESTLING ROUNDUP

PORTAGE — Seven wrestlers from Three Rivers placed in Saturday’s Portage Central Invitational.

The Wildcats had one wrestler claim a championship in his respective weight class.

Junior 215-pounder Tyler Moore brought home a championship in his weight division for the Wildcats.

Moore received a first-round bye before winning his other three matches by pin en route to the title.

Moore pinned Jon Hartman of Hartland in 0:17, Caledonia’s Bryce Briggs in 0:37 and earned a 0:58 pin in the finals over Dominick Wilson of Portage Central.

Junior Chris Morrill (130) and freshman Eric Vergauwen of Three Rivers both earned third-place finishes.

Morrill pinned Sam Morse of Caledonia in 1:32 and Grandville’s Josh Kenny in 0:48. Morrill dropped his semifinal match to Hayden Culver of Hartland 8-7. In the consolation finals, Morrill pinned Garrett Stace of Portage Central in 4:21.

Vergauwen beat Emrick Miller of Caledonia, pinned Sturgis’ Cody Barton in 3:39, lost to Karson Kost of Grand Ledge and dropped a 6-5 decision in the consolation finals to Hartland’s Greg Pietila.

DeWayne Johnson of Three Rivers took fifth place at 145.

Johnson lost 5-4 to Roman Zwierzchowski from Portage Central before pinning Riley Eaker of Jackson Lumen Christi in 2:25. Johnson was pinned in 0:50 by Reece Hughes of Hartland before winning his fifth-place match by pinning Ben Cooper of Lumen Christi in 4:26.

Andrew Lough (140), Michael Draper (152) and Michael Rozner all finished eighth in their respective classes.

Lough lost his first two matches by pin to Dante Latora of Portage Central in 0:45 and Devon Pietila of Hartland in 2:31. In his next match, Lough was edged by Caledonia’s Jack Corcoran 6-5. Lumen Christi’s Patrick Lucas pinned Lough in 4:30 for seventh place.

Draper was pinned by Bryce Hoff of Portage Central in 5:35, Grandville’s Kameron Bush in 1:57 and Hartland’s River Shettler in 2:00. Draper lost his seventh-place match to Mason Stevens of Sturgis 9-7.

Rozner was pinned by David Dunville of Hartland in 1:16, Sturgis’ Gage Bail in 1:17, Grandville’s Mari Kurti in 5:00 and Nic Lloyd of Grand Ledge in 1:08. In the seventh place match, Rozner was pinned in 0:18 by Alex Overla of Caledonia.

Competing but not placing were Josh Starnes (103) and Brady Schnetzler of Three Rivers.

Starnes lost all four of his matches by pin to Nic Nakken of Portage Central in 1:13, Grand Ledge’s Andrew Hughes in 0:17, Grandville’s Victor Chemjor in 2:57, Wyatt Nault of Hartland in 1:25 and Troy Fries of Sturgis in 0:18.

Schnetzler was pinned by Alex Kingsley of Grand Ledge in 3:09, Josh Latham of Hartland in 1:18 and Trey Lovelace of Portage Central in 2:52.

Mendon grapplers third at Bill Evans Memorial Tournament

BATTLE CREEK — Mendon’s wrestling team finished third out of 16 teams Saturday in the Bill Evans Memorial Tournament at Battle Creek Central.

“It was a very good day for our program. Every single one of our guys wrestled an extremely good tournament from top to bottom, said Mendon coach Caleb Stephenson.

“We are really beginning to hit our stride and our guys are really starting to go all in and believe in themselves, individually and as a team.”

Winning weight class titles for the Hornets were Skyler Crespo (130) and Wyatt Cool (160) with a 5-0 record on the day.

“Skyler and Wyatt wrestled great tournaments en route to their dominating titles over returning state placers,” Mendon’s coach said.

Placing third for Mendon were Nik Andaverde (112) and Kaden Frye (145) with a 4-1 record.

Wyatt Diekman (119) and Mikki Feister (189) both claimed fourth-place finishes with a 3-2 record.

The Hornets’ Emmett Bingaman (215) and Kody Drewer (125) finished fifth at 4-1.

Chris Rios (135) finished sixth at 3-2 for Mendon.

Sam Cleveland of Mendon posted a 3-2 record for seventh at 140.

Logan Hunter finished 2-3 for eighth place at 119 for Mendon.

Lincoln Crotser (130) and Austin Samson (171) recorded one victory for the Hornets.

“Sam, Chris, Logan, Lincoln and Wyatt and our other young guys really looked great today. Kaden wrestled a great tournament as well. He is really wrestling well and scoring a ton of points,” said Mendon’s coach.

Frye, only a junior, is just four wins away from reaching the career 100-win plateau.

Payton Friel (103), Justin Mathews (171) and Zach Duchene (285) all competed but didn’t win any matches.

Falcons fifth at Great Berrien County Invite

ST. JOSEPH — Constantine’s wrestling team scored 83 points to finish fifth in Saturday’s Greater Berrien County Invitational hosted by St. Joseph High School.

Stevensville-Lakeshore won the tournament with 277 1/2 points.

Winning the Falcons’ only weight class was Devyn Begley who finished 3-0 at 112.

Corey Anthony (135) earned third place for Constantine with a 2-1 record.

Fourth-place finishes for Constantine were earned by Noah Harrison (119) and Zach Harrison (130) with a 1-2 mark.

Roy Solis (145) placed fifth for Constantine with a 2-1 record.

Collecting one win apiece for Constantine were Gracie Plank (103), Jaxom Alwine (125), Kameron Nusbaum (125) and Dakota Anthony (160).

Losing two matches each for Constantine were Tamarra Marietta (140), Jacob Shoesmith (152), Nate Scott (152), Josh Geibe (160), Ben Davidhizar (171), Matt Morey (189), Clayton Tonkin (215), Larry Bryie (215) and Matt Hutton (285).

“We had a decent day today,” said Constantine co-coach Mike Baker. “Devyn picked up a big win in the finals and won Most Outstanding Wrestler. Corey wrestled a great match against Adam Eger from Buchanan for third. Overall, we are moving in the right direction and excited for the postseason to get underway.”

Two Chiefs earn titles at Comstock Tourney

COMSTOCK — White Pigeon’s wrestling team had two individual champions in Friday’s Comstock Tournament.

Evan Atherton (125) and Nate Weber (135 both finished 3-0 and earned titles in their respective weight divisions.

Finishing second for White Pigeon were Bruno Martinez (1-1, 112), Lincoln Strawser (2-1, 119), Kyle Black (2-1, 130), Hunter Jourdan (2-1, 152), Hunter Rummler (2-1, 160) and Dominic Solis (1-1, 215).

Kobie DeBruine (3-1, 285) finished third for White Pigeon and Austin Raymond (2-2, 103) took fourth.

Dakota Conley (125), Carlos Castro (130) and Sebastian Castro (145) all competed but didn’t place.

Conley finished 2-2. Carlos Castro compiled a 3-2 mark. Sebastian Castro finished 1-1.

Scott Hassinger can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 25 or sports@threeriversnews.com.