WRESTLING ROUNDUP

VICKSBURG — The Three Rivers wrestling team split a pair of Wolverine Conference dual meets Wednesday at Vicksburg.

Pete Bachinski’s Wildcats lost to Plainwell 50-22, but came back to defeat Vicksburg 48-30.

Highlighting the night for Three Rivers was junior 130-pound wrestler Chris Morrill who earned the 100th victory of his career as a Wildcat.

Morrill pinned James Seaver of Plainwell in 1:05 in his first match of the evening to reach the milestone.

The win improves Morrill to 26-1 on the season and 101-18 in his career as a Wildcat.

Morrill also won his second match of the night by pin in 1:12 over Jeremy Henderson of Vicksburg.

“This feels pretty good. I thought I would have reached it sooner, but it’s a nice accomplishment,” Morrill said.

At 152, Michael Draper of Three Rivers lost 10-2 on a major decision to Plainwell’s Devon Platt. Draper pinned Vicksburg’s Kyle O’Brien in 2:20.

At 171, Jarred Stokes of Three Rivers of Three Rivers was pinned in 2:55 by Plainwell’s Ryan Baker. Stokes was also pinned by Vicksburg’s Andrew Miller in 1:13.

At 215, Tyler Moore of Three Rivers pinned Jacob Layne of Plainwell in 1:35 and earned a forfeit win over Vicksburg.

At 285, Michael Rozner of Three Rivers lost by pin to Plainwell’s Mark Sumerix in 1:56. Rozner pinned Connor Frederick of Vicksburg in 1:50.

At 103, Josh Starnes of Three Rivers was pinned in 1:28 by Drew Gonzalez of Plainwell. Starnes received a forfeit over Vicksburg.

At 125, Brady Schnetzler of Three Rivers beat Plainwell and Vicksburg on forfeits.

At 135, Eric Vergauwen of Three Rivers earned a 16-4 major decision over Freddie Gonzalez. Vergauwen earned a forfeit win over Vicksburg.

At 140, Andrew Lough of Three Rivers was pinned in 2:43 by Plainwell’s Joel Reynolds. Lough was pinned by Aaron Phelps of Vicksburg in 3:22.

At 145, DeWayne Johnson of Three Rivers lost by major decision 16-7 to Christopher Blackmun of Plainwell. Johnson pinned Rick Holmes of Vicksburg in 1:47.

Three Rivers forfeited matches at 160, 189, 112 and 119.

Hornets, Chiefs sweep BCS Duals

MENDON — Host Mendon and White Pigeon remained undefeated in the BCS League with a pair of dual-meet victories Wednesday at the Hornets’ Quad.

The conference champion will be decided next Wednesday in the school assembly match at Mendon.

Mendon snagged victories over Three Oaks River Valley 67-12 and Buchanan 55-21.

Finishing the night undefeated in two matches for the Hornets were Jasmine Mathis (103), Nik Andaverde (112), Logan Hunter (119), Wyatt Diekman (125), Skyler Crespo (130/135), Kody Drewer (130/135), Kaden Frye (152) and Austin Samson (189).

Earning one win apiece for Mendon were Sam Cleveland (145), Ray Robinson (160), Mikki Feister (215) and Chris Rios (140).

Emmett Bingaman (285) and Zach Duchene (285) both lost one match each.

White Pigeon defeated Buchanan 51-24 and Three Oaks River Valley 60-24.

Going undefeated for the Chiefs in two matches were Austin Raymond (103), Lincoln Strawser (119), Evan Atherton (125), Kyle Black (130), Nate Weber (135), Sebastian Castro (145), Hunter Jourdan (152), Hunter Rummler (160) and Dominic Solis (215).

Securing one win each for White Pigeon were Bruno Martinez (112) and Mason Aumack (189).

Finishing the night with two losses for White Pigeon were Abraham Garcia (140), Matthew Samuilovic (171) and Kobie DeBruine (285).

