WRESTLING ROUNDUP

STURGIS — The Three Rivers varsity wrestling team dropped a pair of Wolverine Conference meets at the Sturgis Quad Wednesday.

Pete Bachinski’s Wildcats were defeated by Dowagiac 51-27 and Edwardsburg 60-15.

At 125, Josh Detwiler of Three Rivers was pinned by Pat Sirk of Dowagiac in 1:08 and by Mike Tatay of Edwardsburg in 1:04.

At 130, Chris Morrill from Three Rivers received a forfeit over Dowagiac before pinning Edwardsburg’s Brayden Burgess in 1:32.

At 135, Three Rivers’ freshman Eric Vergauwen decisioned Xander Keller of Dowagiac 11-5 and pulled out a 2-1 win over Derek Hess of Edwardsburg.

At 140, Andrew Lough of Three Rivers got pinned by Dowagiac’s Gage Williams in 0:49 and Josh McMann of Edwardsburg in 2:50.

At 145, DeWayne Johnson of Three Rivers lost 8-3 to Kaleb Detwiler of Dowagiac and got pinned in 2:47 by Pat Snyder of Edwardsburg.

At 152, Michael Draper of Three Rivers pinned Nick Turnbow of Dowagiac in 3:33. Draper was pinned by Edwardsburg’s Dillon Hursh in 1:51.

In 215 bout, Tyler Moore of Three Rivers pinned Caleb Murphy of Dowagiac in 0:34 and Edwardsburg’s Quinlan Callicott in 1:07.

At 285, Michael Rozner of Three Rivers was pinned by Derek Collett of Dowagiac in 0:35. Rozner was also pinned in 0:37 by Josh Harris.

At 103, Joshua Starnes of Three Rivers pinned Tyler Hutson of Dowagiac in 3:01. Starnes was pinned in 0:22 by Edwardsburg’s Jacob Reece.

Three Rivers forfeited matches to Edwardsburg at 119, 160, 171, 189 and 112.

Hornets upset state-ranked Vikings

BRONSON — Mendon’s wrestling team recorded a landmark for its program after upsetting Division 4 No. 6-ranked Bronson 36-33 Wednesday on the Vikings’ celebration of Senior Night.

“This was without a doubt, the biggest night of wrestling for our league in quite some time,” said Mendon head coach Caleb Stephenson.

The match went right down to the final weight class with Mendon trailing Bronson 33-30.

But the Hornets’ Wyatt Diekman came up with a pin in 2:26 over Warren Martinez of Bronson at 125.

“Wyatt did a really nice job finishing off the dual, but Logan Hunter really put us in position to even have a chance in the final match, with his win at 119,” Stephenson said.

“Logan wrestled a really good match to put us in position to win. Bronson was without two starters, but we spotted them two voids, and left quite a few points out there. We are extremely proud of this group, as they have bought in and are really starting to believe in themselves, their teammates, and the process.”

Mendon also earned a 78-6 win over Benton Harbor.

Finishing the evening with two wins apiece for Mendon were Nik Andaverde (112), Hunter (119), Diekman (125), Skyler Crespo (130), Kody Drewer (130/135), Kaden Frye (145), Wyatt Cool (160) and Emmett Bingaman (285).

Lindsey Kandon (171) and Zach Duchene (285) each won one match for Mendon.

Finishing the night with a 1-1 record were Sam Cleveland (140) and Mikki Feister (189), while Layne Peterson (152) and Austin Samson lost one match each.

“This was a great win for our team, and program. Going into Bronson on their Senior Night, and coming away with a win is no easy task,” Stephenson said.

White Pigeon also won both of its duals beating Benton Harbor 82-0 and edging Bronson 42-39.

Going unbeaten in two matches for the Chiefs were Lincoln Strawser (119), Evan Atherton (125), Kyle Black (130), Nate Weber (135), Sebastian Castro (145), Hunter Rummler (160), Matthew Samuilovic (171) and Kobie DeBruine (285).

Ending the night with a record of 1-1 for White Pigeon were Austin Raymond (103), Luke Lambert (112), Abraham Garcia (140), Hunter Jourdan (152), Mason Aumack (189) and Dominic Solis (215).

Falcons sweep home SAC Quad

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s wrestling team celebrated two wins in a SAC Quad it hosted Wednesday night.

Constantine defeated Bangor 60-24 and Bloomingdale 47-27.

Devyn Begley of Constantine recorded his 100th career victory for the Falcons at 112.

Begley finished the night with a pair of wins, along with Noah Harrison (119), Kamron Nusbaum (125), Zach Harrison (130), Corey Anthony (135), Roy Solis (145), Jacob Shoesmith (152), Dakota Anthony (160), Andrew Carper (171) and Matt Morey (189).

Losing one match for Constantine was Tamara Marietta at 140.

The Falcons’ Larry Bryie (215) and Matt Hutton (285) each lost a pair of matches.

