WRESTLING ROUNDUP

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Wrestling team hosted its own super dual tournament Saturday.

Although Pete Bachinski’s Wildcats failed to secure a win in any of their five dual matches, there were a few individual standouts.

Three Rivers dropped matches against Williamston 38-33, Hart 57-15, Decatur 60-21, Constantine 40-33 and Alma 72-12.

Junior Tyler Moore finished the day unbeaten at 5-0 for Three Rivers. Moore won all of his matches by pin. He wrestled one match at 285 pounds and the other four at 215.

Moore pinned Williamston’s Justin Bloom in 1:42, Decatur’s T.J. Conklin in 1:04, Constantine’s Larry Bryie in 1:09 and Alma’s Hunter Frost in 1:10.

In his only match at 285, Moore pinned Israel Flores of Hart in 0:32.

Junior Chris Morrill also went unbeaten at 5-0 for Three Rivers at 130.

Morrill beat Williamston and Decatur by forfeit, pinned Hart’s Fabian Vilches-Mendoza in 0:35, decisioned Zach Harrison of Constantine 12-5 and pinned Alma’s Justin VanBlaricum in 1:19.

Freshman Eric Vergauwen produced a 4-1 record on the day for Three Rivers at 135.

Vergauwen beat Max McCutcheon of Williamston 4-1, decisioned Hart’s Andrew Whitney 7-0, beat Decatur by forfeit, edged Corey Anthony of Constantine 5-2 and got pinned by Alma’s Alex Rosas in 2:53.

Joshua Starnes (103) went 2-3 with one pin for Three Rivers, along with teammate Josh Detwiler (125).

Also finishing 2-3 at 140 and 145 was DeWayne Johnson.

Producing one victory each for the Cats were Trenton Moore (119) and Michael Draper (152).

Constantine compiled a 2-3 record on the day.

The Falcons lost to Hart (41-36), beat Three Rivers, lost to Alma (63-15) and Coldwater (49-25) and beat Williamston 51-20.

Devyn Begley (112) and Andrew Carper (171) both finished the day with a 4-1 mark for Constantine.

Noah Harrison (119), Zach Harrison (130), Anthony (135), Roy Solis (145) and Matt Morey all finished 3-2 on the day for Constantine.

Morey and Anthony each had two pins. Solis had three pins and Zach Harrison, who won his 100th match of his career, recorded one pin.

“We had a solid day of wrestling. There was some very good competition in Three Rivers today which is what we need to prepare ourselves for the upcoming postseason,” said Constantine co-coaches Dale Davidhizar and Mike Baker.

“We went 2-3 on the day, but the kids showed a lot of heart bouncing back from a couple tough losses. With so many underclassmen in our lineup due to injuries from normal starts, it is tough to hang in there with some more balanced teams. But we keep getting quality matches. Our team shows a lot of heart through adversity and show that they are willing to compete.”

Six Hornets go unbeaten at Brent Stephenson Duals

MENDON — Mendon dominated its annual Brent Stephenson Duals with six of its grapplers finishing the day undefeated.

Division 2 No. 3-ranked DeWitt claimed the team championship and Edwardsburg finished runners-up.

Mendon posted a record of 4-1 on the day with wins over Battle Creek Harper Creek (45-34), Bloomingdale (58-6), Battle Creek Pennfield (65-6), Galesburg-Augusta (63-6) and lost to Edwardsburg 31-30.

“We had a great day on the mats at our home tournament in front of our home crowd,” said Mendon coach Caleb Stephenson.

“Our dual against Edwardsburg was exactly what a great wrestling match should look like. It was full of emotion, drama and excitement. Although we lost the match in the final bout, it was a great dual to be part of and a huge spot for some of our youngsters to be in.”

Finishing the day unbeaten at 5-0 for Mendon were Nik Andaverde (112), Skyler Crespo (125), Kaden Frye (145), Wyatt Cool (160), Mikki Feister (189) and freshman Emmett Bingaman (215).

Crespo received the Ray Friel Senior Outstanding Wrestler Award.

Compiling a mark of 4-1 for Mendon were Wyatt Diekman (119) and Austin Samson (171).

“I was pleased to see our guys rebound well after the Edwardsburg loss. We then put it on a very tough Harper Creek squad,” Stephenson said.

“Our kids came together and truly finished situations and matches like we have been preaching. The guys were on a roll today. We just want to keep that momentum going and continue to grow.”

Chiefs compile 3-1 mark at Addison

ADDISON — White Pigeon’s wrestling team finished 3-1 in Saturday’s Addison Duals.

Jay Sosinski’s Chiefs beat Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 72-6, Sand Creek (48-24), Monroe (40-36) and lost to Addison (38-37).

Finishing the day unbeaten at 4-0 for White Pigeon were Lincoln Strawser (119) and Nate Weber (135, 140).

Evan Atherton (125), Kyle Black (130), Carlos Castro (135, 140), Sebastian Castro (152), Hunter Rummler (171), Nate Hagen (189) and Kobie DeBruine (285) all went 3-1 on the day.

