WRESTLING ROUNDUP

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers wrestling team was dealt a 58-18 Wolverine Conference loss at home Wednesday by Sturgis.

At 125 pounds, Josh Detwiler of Three Rivers was pinned in 3:22 by Jeremy Munoz.

At 130, Chris Morrill of Three Rivers won by forfeit.

At 135, Eric Vergauwen of Three Rivers defeated Cody Barton 5-2.

At 140, DeWayne Johnson of Three Rivers edged Paul Kelly 11-8.

Koehl Meek of Sturgis pinned Andrew Lough of Three Rivers in 1:13 at 145.

At 152, Brian York of Three Rivers was pinned in 1:01 by Mason Stevens.

Three Rivers forfeited the 160-pound bout to Dale Harker of Sturgis.

At 171, Zach Forman of Three Rivers was pinned in 3:06 by Alex Cary.

Three Rivers forfeited to Wyatt Losinski of Sturgis at 189.

In the 215 bout, Tyler Moore of Three Rivers pinned Quentin Damp of Sturgis in 1:50.

At 285, Bayne Willson of Three Rivers lost by major 16-2 decision to Alexis Nievez.

Troy Fries of Sturgis pinned Josh Starnes of Three Rivers at 103 in 0:35.

Three Rivers forfeited the 112 bout to Mattie Meek of Sturgis and the 119 bout to Kenny Barrera-Garcia.

Chiefs, Hornets dominate Brandywine Quad

NILES — The White Pigeon and Mendon wrestling teams dominated Wednesday’s BCS Quad held at Niles Brandywine.

White Pigeon earned wins over New Buffalo/Bridgman 78-6 and Niles Brandywine 58-9.

Winning two matches apiece for White Pigeon were Austin Raymond (103), Lincoln Strawser (119), Evan Atherton (125), Kyle Black (130), Carlos Castro (135), Sebastian Castro (152), Hunter Jourdan (160), Hunter Rummler (171), Nate Hagen (189) and Kobie DeBruine (285).

