WRESTLING ROUNDUP

ALLENDALE — The Three Rivers wrestling team competed in the Allendale Falcon Invitational Saturday.

Four Wildcat grapplers returned home as tournament placers, including juniors Chris Morrill at 135-pounds and Tyler Moore (215). Both finished second.

Morrill began the day pinning Cedar Springs’ Aaron Smith in 2:59. In the semifinal, Morrill pinned Hamilton’s Trevor Blood in 1:59 and lost in the finals to Angel Perez of Allendale on a 2-0 decision.

Moore pinned Chris Shafer of Cedar Springs in 2:37. In the semifinals, Moore pinned Matt Dolbee of Leslie in 5:26. Isaac Weir of Stevensville-Lakeshore edged Moore in the championship 2-0.

Freshman Eric Vergauwen (135) took fourth and Joshua Starnes (103) earned a sixth-place finish for Three Rivers.

Vergauwen began his day with a 4-2 decision over Colby Stephenson of Muskegon Reeths-Puffer. In the semifinals, Vergauwen was pinned by Tony Williams of Lakeshore in 4:00. In his next match for third place, Vergauwen lost to Keenan Gunnelis of Brooklyn Columbia Central by major decision 14-3.

