WRESTLING ROUNDUP

LAWTON — Constantine’s wrestling team faced some of the better programs in the state in Thursday’s Bryan Sosinski Memorial Invitational at Lawton High School.

Constantine’s toughest match of the day came in a heartbreaking 40-39 loss to White Pigeon.

The Falcons were also on the losing side of matches against perennial state powers Schoolcraft 51-21, Lawton 60-24, Decatur 54-24 and Bronson 51-30.

Constantine’s match against White Pigeon was a seesaw battle.

Evan Atherton of White Pigeon earned an 11-2 major decision over Constantine’s Zach Harrison at 130 pounds.

At 135, Nate Weber of White Pigeon was awarded a forfeit.

In the 140 pound class, Corey Anthony of Constantine pinned Carlos Castro of White Pigeon in 1:18.

Roy Solis (145) of Constantine won by forfeit.

Sebastian Castro (152) of White Pigeon pinned Jacob Shoesmith of Constantine in 1:32.

Dakota Anthony (160) of Constantine pinned Hunter Jourdan of White Pigeon in 3:13.

At 171, Hunter Rummler of White Pigeon pinned Joshua Geibe of Constantine in 0:29.

Andrew Carper (189) of Constantine pinned Nate Hagen from White Pigeon in 1:36.

At 215, Matt Morey of Constantine pinned White Pigeon’s Mason Aumack in 2:53.

In the 285 class, Kobie DeBruine of White Pigeon pinned Clayton Tonkin of Constantine in 1:08.

At 103, Austin Raymond of White Pigeon won by forfeit.

At 112, Devyn Begley of Constantine pinned Luke Lambert of White Pigeon in 1:03.

At 119, Noah Harrison of Constantine beat Lincoln Strawser from White Pigeon 4-0.

Kyle Black (125) of White Pigeon pinned Nathan Carper of Constantine in 0:52.

Begley was a bright spot on the day for Constantine with a 5-0 record, including four pins.

Noah Harrison finished 3-1 on the day for the Falcons with one pin.

Nathan Carper went 2-3 with a pair of pins.

Zach Harrison posted a 3-1 mark with a pair of pins.

Corey Anthony finished 4-0 with two pins at 135 and also earned a pin at 140.

Solis finished 2-3 with a pin.

Also winning one match apiece for Constantine were Dakota Anthony, Andrew Carper (189) and Matt Morey (189, 215).

Dakota Anthony and Andrew Carper all had one pin.

Eight Hornets place at Traverse City Meet

Please see Friday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.