WRESTLING ROUNDUP

WHITE PIGEON — The Mendon wrestling team competed in the White Pigeon Quad Wednesday.

The meet was a makeup from the previous week after it was canceled because of inclement weather.

Mendon, Parchment and Comstock all participated along with the Chiefs.

Mendon emerged with two victories in the meet over Comstock 72-12 and Parchment 84-0.

Meanwhile, host White Pigeon won both of its meets without surrendering a single team point to the opposition, Jay Sosinski’s Chiefs demolished Parchment 82-0 and Comstock 80-0.

Luke Lambert at 112 pounds, Lincoln Strawser (119), Dakota Conley (125), Kyle Black (130), Nate Weber (135), Carlos Castro (140), Abraham Garcia (145), Sebastian Castro (152), Hunter Jourdan (160), Hunter Rummler (171), Nate Hagen (189), Mason Aumack (215) and Kobe DeBruine (285) all finished the night unbeaten in two matches.

Mendon’s standouts on the evening were Jasmine Mathis (103), Nik Andaverde (112), Logan Hunter (119), Wyatt Diekman (125), Skyler Crespo (130), Austin Goertler (140), Tyler Monroe (140), Chris Rios (145), Kaden Frye (152), Wyatt Cool (171), Austin Samson (189), Mikki Feister (189), Emmett Bingaman (215) and Zach Duchene (285).

Kody Drewer (135) and Ray Robinson (160) both finished 1-1 for Mendon.

Falcons sweep SAC duals at Gobles Quad

GOBLES — Constantine’s wrestling team picked up a pair of SAC dual meet victories at the Gobles Quad on Wednesday.

The latest victims of the Falcons were Fennville by a 63-12 count and Gobles 56-35.

Undefeated grapplers on the night for Constantine included Devyn Begley (112), Nathan Carper (125), Zach Harrison (130), Jack Jones (140), Roy Solis (152), Jacob Shoesmith (160), Matt Morey (189), and Trenton Stears (285).

Winning one match each for the Falcons were Corey Anthony (135), Kamron Nusbaum (135), Tamara Marietta (140) and Dakota Anthony (171).