Wrestling roundup

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers wrestling team hosted Saturday’s Wolverine Conference Championships.

Jeff Smith’s Wildcats finished in 10th place.

Edwardsburg won the tournament with 149 points and were conference champions.

Other team scores included Paw Paw (146), Plainwell (116.5), Dowagiac (108.5), Allegan (105), South Haven (100), Otsego (96.5), Sturgis (51), Vicksburg (50) and Three Rivers (29).

Junior Brandt Laferty was a bright spot for Three Rivers with a runners-up finish at 125 pounds.

Laferty pinned Austin Fulmer from Allegan in 0:21 and Colten Strawderman in 5:15 p.m. In the finals, Laferty lost by a major 12-2 decision to Plainwell’s Drake Blackmun.

Gage Davis finished fourth for the Wildcats at 112 to earn a medal as well.

Davis lost his first match to Andrew Castelucci from Edwardsburg by technical fall 16-0 in 4:26.

In his second bout, Davis rebounded with a 14-0 major decision over Dowagiac’s Jorge Gamino-Rivero.

Davis pinned Trevor Price from South Haven in 4:12 before losing by major decision 12-4 in the consolation match again to Castelluci.

Azariah Price (160) was the only other Three Rivers grappler to win a match on the day.

Price lost by pin to Plainwell’s Owen McDaniel in 0:27.

In his second match, Price pinned Ben Bickel in 0:18 before losing by pin in 2:24 to Paw Paw’s Jason Bowers.

Five Mendon grapplers win titles

BANGOR — Mendon’s wrestling team dominated Saturday’s Southwest 10 Conference Tournament at Bangor.

Caleb Stephenson’s Hornets placed first as a team with 162 points and had nine All-Conference athletes, including six finalists and five weight class champions.

White Pigeon finished runners-up with 118.5 points. Centreville took sixth with 80 points and Marcellus ended up seventh with 79.

Claiming titles for Mendon were Eric Vergauwen (135), Skyler Crespo (145), Wyatt Diekman (152), Tristan Shimmel (160) and Emmett Bingaman (285).

Crespo, who was selected as the league’s MVP, won his fourth conference title, Diekman claimed his third, Diekman earned his second and Vergauwen and Shimmel earned their first title.

Bodhi Miller (125) earned a runners-up finish for the Hornets, while Lincoln Allen (119), Payton Friel (130) and Ray Robinson (189) all finished fourth.

“Overall it was a great day for our seniors who went out on top in the conference,” said Mendon head coach Caleb Stephenson.

“Lincoln had an outstanding performance. He has bumped up all season long, wrestling tough but having a tough year record wise. For him to come in today, go unseeded and be All-Conference was incredible. He is doing incredible, doing all the right things, practicing hard, listening, and being disciplined. The whole nine yards. This is a big boost for him moving into the next stages of his career. We are really proud of him.”

White Pigeon’s Yzack Hagen (112) and Preston Delarye (119) both won titles.

Lincoln Strawser (152) finished runners-up for White Pigeon.

Earning third-place finishes for the Chiefs were Jack Davidson (135), Lane Esarey (140) and Hayden Steeb (160).

Collin Mayville (171) finished fourth for the Chiefs.

Johnny Gregory (215) was conference champion for Centreville.

Finishing third for the Bulldogs were Lucas Brooks (119) and Ethan Gross (145).

Ricky Mathis (125), Colt Ferrier (140), Braylen Wyckoff (152) and Dalton Loker (285) were all fourth-place finishers for Centreville.

Marcellus had one weight class champion in Blake Colley (189).

Finishing third for the Wildcats were Trevor Wilson (215), Nathan Northrup (103), Fisher Mosher (112) and Travis Marsh (171).

Chadlee Nestell (160) took fourth for Marcellus.

Eight Falcons place at SAC Tourney

LAWTON — Constantine finished third in Saturday’s Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament in Lawton Saturday.

Constantine tied for the overall league title though after finishing the dual-meet portion of its season 9-0.

Isaac Hall (189) was the Falcons’ lone weight class champion.

Earning runners-up honors were Gage Ensign (140), Troy Demas (145) and Dakota Anthony (171).

Dylan Reiff (130), Noah Harrison (135) and Matt Hutton (285) all took third place for Constantine.

Andrew Colwell (112) earned fourth for the Falcons.