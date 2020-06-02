Wrestling roundup

Published on Feb. 6, 2020

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers wrestling team came away with a split in the Grand Rapids Northview Quad Wednesday.

Jeff Smith’s Wildcats defeated Grand Rapids Christian 60-18 before falling to Unity Christian 45-24.

Three Rivers had a trio of wrestlers who went unbeaten on the night with 2-0 records. They included Brandt Lafferty at 125 pounds, Adam Saddler (130) and Jason Smith (135).

Hornets wrap up fourth straight SW10 title on Cancer Awareness Night

CASSOPOLIS — The Mendon wrestling team earned a pair of Southwest 10 Conference wins over host Cassopolis 66-12 and Decatur 48-30.

The two wins give Division 4 No. 8-ranked Mendon a final league dual-meet record of 9-0 and its fourth consecutive conference title.

Finishing 2-0 on the night for Mendon were Taylor Schabes (103), Nate Vergauwen (119/125), Eric Vergauwen (140, two pins), Chase Hostetler (145), Skyler Crespo (152), Wyatt Diekman (160) and Emmett Bingaman (285, one pin).

Going 1-1 for the Hornets was Lincoln Allen (119/125) and Jacob Dudley (189/215, one pin).

Bodhi Miller (135) had one win by pin for Mendon. Alex Rios (135) also had a victory, along with Noah Iobe (215, one pin).

As part of the SW10 Conference Cancer Awareness Month, Mendon and Decatur competed with each athlete having the name on their jersey of a cancer survivor, fighter or family affected by any form of cancer

“This was a really great night for a number of reasons. As a team, we spoke how at times there are greater things in life than your current situation. It was really neat to see both ourselves and Decatur come together in support of those currently fighting cancer and all those affected in our communities and across the country,” said Mendon head coach Caleb Stephenson.

For Mendon, all the proceeds from the sale of the cancer singlets and shirts will go to the Jimmy V Foundation.

Chiefs sweep league duals

CENTREVILLE — White Pigeon’s wrestling team swept a pair of SW10 Conference duals over Eau Claire 60-17 and Hartford 51-21.

Going 2-0 on the night for White Pigeon were Yzack Hagen (112, one pin), Noah Lane (130, two pins), Jack Davidson (135, two pins), Lane Esarey (140), Lincoln Strawser (145/152, one pin), Hayden Steeb (160, two pins), Collin Mayville (171, two pins) and Luke Gropp (215, two pins).

Finishing 1-1 for the Chiefs was Preston Delarye (119), Elijah Cameron (125) and Tristan Thorpe (285, one pin).