WRESTLING ROUNDUP

HART — The Three Rivers wrestling team tied for sixth place in Saturday’s Hart Mark Bosse Memorial Invitational with 76.5 points.

Ashton Coon finished second for Three Rivers at 103 pounds.

Earning fourth-place finishes for the Wildcats were Brandt Laferty (125), Javier Kelley (140), Jason Pollard (171) and Jacob Ballard (285).

Mendon finishes 2-3 at Grand Haven Tournament

GRAND HAVEN — Mendon’s wrestling team competed against some of the state’s toughest teams, regardless of size, in Saturday’s Grand Haven Tournament.

Caleb Stephenson’s Hornets, the No. 9-ranked team in Division 4, lost to Division I No. 9-ranked Lakeview 58-18, Grand Haven 54-22 and Lakewood Lake O’Dessa, the No. 6-ranked team in Division 3, defeated Mendon 42-35.

Mendon’s two wins came over Spring Lake 54-22 and Howell 42-36.

“Today we competed in a really tough tournament against three state-ranked teams. We were extremely pleased with how we competed all day long, especially given that we knew we were headed into a meat grinder for the team,” Stephenson said.

“I thought a few guys grew up today. Today was one of those days that was about setting us up to get better as the year goes on, given that, it was mission accomplished.”

Finishing the day undefeated for Mendon at 5-0 were Skyler Crespo at 145 pounds and Emmett Bingaman (285).

Both Crespo and Bingaman are ranked No. 1 in the state in Division 4 in their respective weight classes.

Finishing 4-1 for the Horners were Eric Vergauwen (145), Wyatt Diekman (152) and Bodhi Miller (125).

Vergauwen is ranked No. 3 in his weight division and Miller No. 16.

Falcons seventh at Marquette Challenge

MARQUETTE — The Constantine wrestling team finished seventh with 94 points in Saturday’s Marquette Challenge.

Boe Eckman (215) took second for Constantine.

Earning third for the Falcons was Isaac Hall (189).

Taking fourth for Constantine were Gage Ensign (140) and Chuck Taylor (285).

Dylan Reiff (130) and Eric Demas (135) both finished sixth for Constantine.

White Pigeon wins Jackie Besser Invitational

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon’s wrestling team finished 5-0 to win Saturday’s annual Jackie Besser Memorial Tournament.

The Chiefs defeated Vicksburg 42-24, Marcellus 42-24, Prairie Heights 48-36, Holton 36-34 and Parchment 42-26.

Jack Davidson (145) and Lincoln Strawser (152) finished the day 5-0 for the Chiefs.

Yzach Hagen (112) went 4-1 for White Pigeon.

Haydon Steeb (160) finished 3-2 for the Chiefs, along with Nick Weaver (215).

Finishing 2-3 for White Pigeon were Preston Delarye (119), Noah Lane (135), Luke Gropp (189) and Tristan Thorpe (285).