WRESTLING ROUNDUP

PAW PAW — The Three Rivers varsity wrestling team opened its Wolverine Conference schedule with a pair of losses at Paw Paw to the host school 53-30 and South Haven 64-16.

Finishing the night unbeaten at 2-0 for Three Rivers were junior Brandt Lafferty at 125 pounds and freshman Lloyd Ruesink (189).

Three Rivers participates in the Hart Invitational on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Chiefs drop two duals

QUINCY — The White Pigeon wrestling team dropped a pair of decisions in the Quincy Tri-Meet Wednesday.

Jay Sosinski’s Chiefs lost to Quincy 35-28 and Hanover-Horton 60-21.

Earning victories for White Pigeon against Quincy were Noah Lane (135) by forfeit, Jack Davidson (145) on a 14-4 decision, Haydon Steeb (160) on a 6-4 decision, Collin Mayville (171) 8-6 and Yzack Hagen (112) by pin in 1:22.

Lincoln Strawser (152), Mayville (171), Steeb (160) and Preston Delarye (119) all produced victories for White Pigeon against Hanover-Horton.

Strawser and Mayville won by pin.