WRESTLING ROUNDUP

Morril, Moore win district titles

BATTLE CREEK — Two wrestlers from Three Rivers captured Division 2 district titles in Saturday’s tournament at Battle Creek Harper Creek.

Seniors Chris Morrill at 135 pounds and Tyler Moore (215) will advance to Saturday’s individual regionals at Vicksburg.

The top four wrestlers in 14 weight classes advance to this weekend’s regional round.

Morrill improved his season record to 50-3 by winning the title at 135. After a bye, Morrill pinned Justin Ringling from Mattawan in 2:31. Morrill pinned Reese Gardner of Nilesin 3:46. Morill beat Dakota Omen of Richland-Gull Lake 7-0 in the championship.

Moore, now 50-2 on the season, received a bye in the first two rounds before pinning Mattawan’s Parker Hamel in 0:53. In the finals, Moore won by forfeit over Zach Gipple from Coldwater.

Junior Zach Foreman of Three Rivers was pinned in his opening match in 0:19 by Niles’ Kenny Krempetz.

Three Rivers’ freshman Lucas Jenkins (40-5) saw his season come to an end at 103. Jenkins dropped his opening match on a major 14-1 decision to Coldwater’s Marshall Hoard. Jenkins came back in his next match to pin Bryce Trimm of Battle Creek Harper Creek in 0:28. Jenkins was eliminated after he was pinned by Niles’ Jamison Zimmerman in 0:30.

Three Rivers freshman Brandt Lafferty (112) was pinned in his first match in 1:06 by Greylon Dishman of Harper Creek.

Josh Starnes (119) from Three Rivers was pinned in 2:56 by Logan Lewandoski of Mattawan.

Javon Brown (130) from Three Rivers was defeated by Vicksburg’s Tyler Buddemeier on a technical fall 15-0 in 4:57. Brown, a freshman, finished the season 22-21.

Three Rivers senior Dewayne Johnson (140) pinned Gull Lake’s Oliver Harnden in 1:46. Johnson lost his next bout to Stevensville Lakeshore’s Tony Williams in 2:22. Johnson rebounded to beat Wink McDonald from Marshall 8-4 before losing 5-0 to Coldwater’s Carter Hoard.

Tallas Hanley (152) of Three Rivers was pinned by Lakeshore’s Alec Austin in 2:51.

Brian York (160) of Three Rivers lost on a pair of forfeits to Justin Hankey of Marshall and Brenden Dollaway from Harper Creek.

At 171, Three Rivers’ Michael Draper pinned Blane Scheduler of St. Joseph in 3:10. Draper lost 5-2 to Zach Miller of Coldwater in his next match. Draper then lost a heartbreaking 11-10 decision to Lakeshore’s Jake Taylor.

Falcons qualify eight

CONSTANTINE — Constantine hosted its own Division 3 individual district Saturday and qualified eight for the Freemont Regional this weekend.

Constantine lost in the finals of team districts on Wednesday to Dowagiac 43-21. The Falcons beat Buchanan 43-18 in the team district semifinals.

“The kids really stepped up to the plate today and we qualified eight for regionals,” said Constantine coach Dale Davidhizar. “We really responded well.”

Finishing as district champions for Constantine were senior Jack Jones (145), Devyn Begley (112) and Andrew Carper (160).

Finishing as district runners-up for the Falcons were freshmen Boe Eckman (171) and Roy Solis (140).

Jaxom Alwine (130) of Constantine took third.

Darren Begley (119) and Isaac Hall (171) from Constantine were both fourth.

Devyn Begley defeated Hunter Heath of Niles Brandywine 10-4 in the finals.

Carper beat Cameron Gilley of Comstock 10-5 in the finals.

Jones won by major decision 10-0 to Brandon Bavin of Comstock in the championship.

Hornets advance 10

LAWTON — Mendon’s wrestling team will send 10 of its 14 wrestlers onto individual regionals at Hudson this weekend.

Six of Mendon’s grapplers were champions in their respective weight classes in Saturday’s individual districts held at Lawton High School.

The Hornets also had two district runners-ups and two third-place finishers.

It is the most district champions and regional qualifiers in the history of Mendon’s wrestling program.

“We will potentially wrestle a couple teams that were here today at Wednesday’s team regional. So it was nice to set the tone today for the upcoming week,” said Mendon head coach Caleb Stephenson.

“We had a great final round and are extremely proud of the way all of our guys competed, but are especially proud of Kody Drewer.”

Drewer (30-7) upset No. 4-ranked Evan Atherton of White Pigeon 5-4 in the finals at 130.

Sophomore Skyler Crespo, the defending state champion, captured the 135-pound division. Crespo beat White Pigeon’s Kyle Black 5-1 in the finals.

At 119, Mendon senior Nik Andaverde beat Dylan Amm of Lawton 11-5 in the championship.

Hornets’ senior Kaden Frye (145) pinned Lawton’s Lance Northrop in 4:51 in the finals.

Senior Wyatt Cool (171) of Mendon won by technical fall over Marcellus’ Mark Butz in the finals 24-8

Mendon’s Mikki Feister (189) beat Reading’s Elijah Strine 6-2 in the finals.

Sophomore Emmett Bingaman (215) of Mendon lost in the finals on a pin in 4:00 to Bronson’s Chase Gibson.

Both Black and Amm are also ranked No. 4 in the state.

Also qualifying for Mendon were Kyle Drewer (103) and Wyatt Diekman (135) who were both third.

Mendon’s Eric Vergauwen (140) finished second for the Hornets.

Vergauwen lost in the finals to Nate Weber from White Pigeon 4-0.

Also earning district titles for White Pigeon were Kobie Debrunie (285) and Bruno Martinez (112).

Debruine pinned New Buffalo’s Josh Kaminski in the finals at 1:09.

Martinez defeated Ryan Bower of Colon 7-1 in the finals.

Austin Raymond (103) from White Pigeon lost on a technical fall 19-2 against Ben Modert.

Also qualifying for White Pigeon was Dominic Solis (215).

Marcellus had one district champion on the day in Ash Stokes (125). Stokes beat Lawton’s Nicholas Baldwin 4-3 in the championship.

Also qualifying from Colon were Brandon Crawford (189) who took fourth and Caiden Carver (130) earned third.

Please see Monday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.