WRESTLING ROUNDUP

PARCHMENT — The Three Rivers wrestling team split a pair of non-conference dual matches at Parchment in a quad Wednesday.

Jeff Smith’s Wildcats defeated Comstock 38-30 and lost to Coloma 40-37.

Finishing 2-0 on the night for the Wildcats were Lucas Jenkins at 103 pounds, Javon Brown (135), Chris Morrill (140) and Zack Forman (189).

Morrill reached a milestone by earning his 150th career victory.

Chiefs sweep SW10 Conference meets

EAU CLAIRE — White Pigeon’s wrestling team defeated host Eau Claire 63-18 and Bangor 58-15 Wednesday in a pair of Southwest 10 Conference matches.

Finishing 2-0 on the night for White Pigeon were Austin Raymond at 103 pounds, Lincoln Strawser (119), Dakota Conley (125), Evan Atherton (130), Kyle Black (135), Nate Weber (140), Tyler Battles (145), Kaleb Elkins (152), Dominic Solis (215) and Kobie Debruine (285).

Raymond, Black, Weber, Solis and Debruine all had pins for the Chiefs.

