Wrestling Roundup

Three Wildcat wrestlers place in Allendale Invitational

ALLENDALE — The Three Rivers varsity wrestling team competed in the Allendale Invitational on Saturday and had three placers on the day.

Senior Chris Morrill finished runners-up for the Wildcats at 140 pounds losing 6-2 in his championship.

Three Rivers senior Tyler Moore also finished second at 215.

Freshman Lucas Jenkins claimed fifth place for Three Rivers at 103 pounds.

Nine Falcons place at Bloomingdale

BLOOMINGDALE — Constantine had nine wrestlers place in Saturday’s Bloomingdale Invitational.

“All and all it wasn’t a bad day. We started off pretty slow but really picked it up in the second half of the tournament. I’m very proud of the way some of the kids wrestled today and left everything on the mat,” said Constantine coach Dale Davidhizar.

“Our freshmen really stepped up and had very good days again today and continue to push themselves and get better every week. The upperclassmen continue to lead the underclassmen even through injuries and illness. Jack Jones had a good day and is really excelling on and off the mat. Boe Eckman also had a good day wrestling 189 as a freshman but coming up a bit short. He continues to work toward his goals for the year.”

Jones was Constantine’s lone weight class champion on the day at 145.

Eckman (189) captured second for the Falcons.

Constantine Isaac Hall (171) and Matt Hutton (285) both finished third.

Earning fourth for the Falcons were Devyn Begley (112), Jaxom Alwine (130) and Kamron Nusbaum (135).

Taking fifth for Constantine were Alec Rozner (140) and Roy Solis (152).